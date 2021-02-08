 Luxury CEOs rave about Hainan Island, where sales are 'on fire', Consumer - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Consumer

Luxury CEOs rave about Hainan Island, where sales are 'on fire'

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

New York

US luxury retailers, impatient for shoppers to start buying high-end goods again, are turning their gaze to the one place in the world where that is happening: an island in the South China Sea.

Hainan Island, China's smallest province, is one of the few tourist destinations on the planet that is back in full swing, as virus-related restrictions squeeze international travel. The revival has caught the attention of executives such as Patrice Louvet, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ralph Lauren.

"Hainan is a strategic priority for us," he said in an interview. "Every business is looking at it."

Ralph Lauren has three stores there and plans to open another in the second half of 2021.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last July, Chinese authorities tripled the annual allowance for duty-free purchases in Hainan to 100,000 yuan (S$20,626) per person, as the province attracted masses of domestic tourists unable to vacation elsewhere.

In January, Hainan's daily duty-free sales averaged 180 million yuan, up threefold from the year prior, said the local government.

This surge has provided a valuable lifeline to luxury companies that have been deprived of tourism-related sales that normally drive a hefty chunk of sales.

"Hainan Island is on fire," Capri Holdings CEO John Idol said on a conference call with analysts. "That's probably the only tourist location that we can talk about globally that is seeing a strong performance."

Capri, the owner of the Michael Kors and Versace brands, does not expect its overall travel retail business, which includes stores in airports and train stations, to recover until fiscal 2023.

Tapestry is also planning to expand in Hainan and sees it "as a growth vehicle in the future". Its Coach brand has two stores there, along with a presence in two more duty-free shops. Sister label Stuart Weitzman operates an additional location.

"The amount of development there is outstanding," Coach CEO Todd Kahn said in an interview. "So you'll see a lot more stores across all of our brands in the upcoming year."

In the case of cosmetics giant Estee Lauder, sales last quarter at Asia's tourist hubs more than offset losses across the rest of the world. The company is planning expansion in Hainan as well, chief financial officer Tracey Travis said in an interview.

"We have been fortunate that Hainan has seen the kind of success that they've had," she added. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Alcohol bans force South African wineries to rethink trade plans

Shake Shack founder's Spac files for US$250m IPO

Ex-TPG Capital executive to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

Singapore billionaire gets windfall as dream deal comes true

Carlsberg expects operating profit to grow by 3-10% in 2021

Singapore retail sales fall 3.6% in December, with declines in most industries

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 7, 2021 05:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Private equity investor indicates interest in investing in mm2 Asia core business

A SINGAPORE private equity investor is interested in investing in one of mm2 Asia's core businesses, the mainboard-...

Feb 7, 2021 05:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Yoma's services resume operations amid Myanmar unrest; revenue up 0.9% in Q1

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yoma Strategic Holdings said on Sunday that while political developments in Myanmar "have resulted...

Feb 7, 2021 05:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Plastoform submits proposal for resumption of trading

MAINBOARD-LISTED Plastoform Holdings on Feb 6 submitted a proposal with a view to resuming trading, it announced on...

Feb 7, 2021 04:41 PM
Companies & Markets

CNMC issues profit warning; Kelantan unit gets approval to operate in MCO 2.0

CATALIST-LISTED CNMC Goldmine Holdings expects to report a net loss for the year ended Dec 31, after a net profit...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Private equity investor indicates interest in investing in mm2 Asia core business

Yoma's services resume operations amid Myanmar unrest; revenue up 0.9% in Q1

Plastoform submits proposal for resumption of trading

CNMC issues profit warning; Kelantan unit gets approval to operate in MCO 2.0

Biden urges fast Covid-19 relief as minimum-wage hike hopes fade

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for