You are here

Home > Consumer

Luxury group Kering probed for tax fraud: French prosecutor

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 10:09 PM

AK_krg_1612.jpg
Luxury group Kering, which owns Yves Saint Laurent among other top brands, has been under investigation since February 2019 for tax fraud, the French financial prosecutor's office said Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Luxury group Kering, which owns Yves Saint Laurent among other top brands, has been under investigation since February 2019 for tax fraud, the French financial prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

It confirmed a report by the Mediapart news agency, which said Kering had set up a system which enabled it to declare in Switzerland activities in third countries, primarily Italy, allowing it to avoid paying 2.5 billion euros (S$4.05 billion) in taxes between 2010 and 2017.

A Kering statement said the group firmly contested the "unfounded allegations" of tax fraud contained in the Mediapart story.

Kering, which is headed by French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, said it was prepared to fully cooperate with the financial authorities.

In 2019, Kering, which also owns Balenciaga and Gucci, was hit with a record tax bill in Italy of 1.25 billion euros in connection with Gucci's earnings, following an investigation by the Milan prosecutor that began in late 2017.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Italian probe determined that Kering has used a logistics centre in Lugano, Switzerland run by Kering's Luxury Goods International (LGI) division to bill for activities that in fact took place in Italy, thus reducing its tax bill there.

Mediapart, which first revealed the operation in March 2018, said Kering then extended the system "to its other luxury brands, with the exception of jewellery, including the French companies Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent." "Thanks to a secret tax agreement with the (Swiss) canton of Tessin, Kering paid tax of just 8.0 per cent on LGI's profits, instead of 33 per cent in France," Mediapart said.

It calculated that Kering avoided paying 180 million euros on sales by Yves Saint Laurent alone.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Detergent turns former teacher into one of China's richest women

Dyson shrugs off ill-fated electric car foray with profit rise

Dubai's Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Kanye West's beloved drum machine maker returns to stock market

Digital health app Speedoc raises S$6.7m in Series A round led by Vertex Ventures

Upmarket toaster maker Balmuda shares pop 88% in Tokyo debut

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 10:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia paves way for 2021 launch of sovereign wealth fund

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's government has issued three regulations enabling it to establish a sovereign wealth fund (SWF...

Dec 16, 2020 09:58 PM
Banking & Finance

British fund firm Ruffer piles US$675m into bitcoin in 'defensive move'

[LONDON] British fund manager Ruffer Investment Management has shifted around US$675 million of its clients'...

Dec 16, 2020 09:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Winding up of dormant unit to impact BH Global's earnings

A DORMANT subsidiary of light equipment maker BH Global Corporation is being wound up, and the liquidation is...

Dec 16, 2020 09:28 PM
Consumer

Detergent turns former teacher into one of China's richest women

[BEIJING] Pan Dong used to be a teacher at a university in Guangzhou, China. Fast forward two decades, she's now...

Dec 16, 2020 09:16 PM
Government & Economy

Australia ups ante in China trade row with WTO challenge of barley tariffs

[SYDNEY] Australia launched a formal appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday seeking a review of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Dyson shrugs off ill-fated electric car foray with profit rise

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Cathay Pacific sees H2 loss 'significantly higher' than H1

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for