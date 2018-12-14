You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH close to US$2.6b deal to buy Belmond: WSJ

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 10:04 AM

AK_lv_1412.jpg
LVMH is close to acquiring Belmond Ltd in a deal that would value the operator of high-end hotels and the iconic '21 Club' power restaurant at about US$2.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] LVMH is close to acquiring Belmond Ltd in a deal that would value the operator of high-end hotels and the iconic '21 Club' power restaurant at about US$2.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The French luxury-goods company is near an agreement to pay US$25 a share in cash for London-based Belmond, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. That would represent a 42 per cent premium over Belmond's closing price in the US on Thursday.

The Journal said a deal could come as early as Friday.

Belmond in August said it hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co for a strategic review. Chairman Roland Hernandez last month called the review "robust" and said management was encouraged by the interest third parties were showing in the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Belmond's shares have soared 58 per cent since Aug 8, at one point reaching their highest level since 2008. They closed at US$17.65 a share in New York trading on Thursday.

LVMH, owner of the Louis Vuitton brand and champagne maker Dom Perignon, would be a surprise winner for Belmond. Potential buyers weighing an offer for all or part of the company included KSL Capital Partners LLC, Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co and Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in October.

Belmond, which used to be known as Orient-Express Hotels, owns or has stakes in more than 30 high-end hotels around the world, including Hotel Caruso on the Amalfi Coast in Italy and the Grand Hotel Europe in St Petersburg, according to company filings. In addition to the '21 Club', its stable of luxury properties also includes a cruise line in France, a London-to-Venice train line and safari camps in Botswana.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Starbucks sales growth to be steady despite UberEats deal, plans for China expansion

Apple to add US$1b Texas campus and thousands of jobs across US

Facebook teaches New Yorkers about privacy at 'pop-up' kiosk

Australian regulator casts doubt on telco mega-merger, shares slammed

Huawei US$2b security pledge followed walkout by British official

Sanofi loses Lantus patent claims against Mylan

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Must Read

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vincent Phang named SingPost's new CEO for postal services and Singapore chief

Dec 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Delong, Lorenzo

Dec 14, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 1% to 3,081.18

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening