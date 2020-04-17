You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH, L'Oreal recovery in China fuels optimism for outlook

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 3:34 PM

AB_loreal_170420.jpg
French consumer giants LVMH and L'Oreal said a recovery could start soon after the coronavirus caused sales to plunge in the first quarter, as revenue in China is already bouncing back.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French consumer giants LVMH and L'Oreal said a recovery could start soon after the coronavirus caused sales to plunge in the first quarter, as revenue in China is already bouncing back.

Shares of both companies rose Friday after they gave signs of green shoots in that market, the biggest for luxury goods. LVMH was up as much as 5.9 per cent, while L'Oreal gained as much as 5 per cent.

Sales in Louis Vuitton stores on the mainland are up about 50 per cent in the past three weeks over the same period a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing internal figures. L'Oreal chief executive officer (CEO) Jean-Paul Agon also said late on Thursday that sales in China turned positive in March and are on track for a gain of 5 per cent to 10 per cent this month.

"Our experience in China is very interesting and very telling for other parts of the world," Mr Agon said. "What we've seen in China is a pretty quick bounce back for the consumption of beauty products."

The pandemic has shut down luxury boutiques around the world. While much of Europe and the US remain in lockdown, shops have been reopening in China, where the outbreak was first identified.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares gain as Trump plans to reopen US economy

The Louis Vuitton owner's comparable sales fell 17 per cent, in line with previous guidance for a 10 per cent to 20 per cent drop. Cosmetics maker L'Oreal said sales declined 4.8 per cent in the period on that basis.

MAY, JUNE?

The second quarter will be "very affected" by the crisis, LVMH said, though online sales are making up for some of the shortfall from closed stores. The company said it's hopeful that a recovery will begin in May or June.

L'Oreal has been slightly more resilient because it sells more products like shampoo that are available in supermarkets or skincare products in drug stores, which mostly remain open.

LVMH plans to cut its dividend for last year by 30 per cent as a result of the pandemic. French distiller Remy Cointreau said it will cut its annual payout by about 60 per cent.

LVMH said it's preparing to reopen some manufacturing sites, without providing details. CEO Bernard Arnault will surrender his April and May salary as well as variable compensation for 2020.

"The crisis is extremely violent," LVMH chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony said on a call. "It has a deep impact on our business."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

China property tycoon stung by cinema shutdown amid Covid-19

Indonesian clothing maker pivots from Prada, Adidas to hazmat suits

BreadTalk offeror meets compulsory acquisition threshold

Australia's top casinos flag big layoffs, new debt funding to combat virus

Sony plans limited PlayStation 5 output in first year: sources

Amazon says it may temporarily halt operations in France

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 03:58 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares finish week on a high note as US lays out recovery plan

[BENGALURU] Australian shares settled higher on Friday as investor sentiment was lifted by US President Donald Trump...

Apr 17, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares gain as Trump plans to reopen US economy

[BENGALURU] European shares jumped on Friday, clawing back weekly declines as financial markets globally drew...

Apr 17, 2020 03:05 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from Covid-19 on cruise ships

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on...

Apr 17, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX to close CDP customer service centre from April 18

STARTING Saturday, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will close The Central Depository (CDP) customer service centre at...

Apr 17, 2020 02:48 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up over 3.1% on US recovery hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 3.1 per cent on Friday as investors welcomed plans by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.