You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH says no need to fast-track decision on Tiffany's lawsuit

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 10:06 PM

tl-tiffany-r-170920.jpg
LVMH said on Thursday it had asked a US court to reject a request by US jeweller Tiffany, which is seeking to fast-track legal proceedings over its troubled US$16 billion acquisition by the French luxury group.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] LVMH said on Thursday it had asked a US court to reject a request by US jeweller Tiffany, which is seeking to fast-track legal proceedings over its troubled US$16 billion acquisition by the French luxury group.

Tiffany sued LVMH earlier this month after the owner of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton said it could not complete its purchase of the US group, seeking to force LVMH to comply with the terms of the takeover deal agreed last year.

Tiffany asked a court in Delaware, where the case has been filed, to expedite proceedings, as it seeks to have a ruling before a Nov 24 deadline for closing the acquisition.

LVMH in turn says there is no need to fast-track the case.

"Tiffany offers no reason why this court should move mountains," LVMH said in its filing, accusing Tiffany of trying to rush a decision so as to avoid scrutiny of its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

John Lewis scraps bonus for first time since 1948

Digital health firm Joint Academy raises US$23m in Kinnevik-led funding round

Next joins Zara, H&M in recovery from Covid-19 lockdowns

'Last mile' dilemma may have been solved by a CEO in the Nordics

ByteDance rival Kuaishou aims to raise up to US$5b in Hong Kong IPO: sources

Urban farming startup Infarm reaps US$170m in funding

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower as labour market recovery slows

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless...

Sep 17, 2020 09:32 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts drop as multi-family home construction slumps

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilding fell in August after strong gains in the prior three months, but the housing market...

Sep 17, 2020 09:26 PM
Government & Economy

EU unveils conditions for gigantic recovery fund disbursements

[BRUSSELS] European Union governments hoping to receive a slice of the hundreds of billions of euros in jointly...

Sep 17, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims resume drop in sign of gradual improvement

[NEW YORK] The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits resumed its decline, signaling a gradual...

Sep 17, 2020 09:19 PM
Government & Economy

New sex assault allegation made against Trump

[WASHINGTON] A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 - the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.