You are here

Home > Consumer

LVMH, Tiffany enter talks after French retailer boosts offer

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

LVMH and Tiffany & Co entered talks after the French owner of Louis Vuitton boosted its offer for the US jeweller in an effort to clinch the biggest acquisition ever in the luxury-goods industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

The revised proposal is about US$130 per share, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn't public. No final decision has been made and the talks could fall through.

LVMH is trying to bring Tiffany on board with an offer worth about US$15.7 billion, up from the US$120 a share, or about US$14.5 billion, that it offered last month. The shares have traded above the original bid for more than three weeks as investors consider it undervalues Tiffany. Some analysts see even further potential, with price targets of US$140 at Credit Suisse and even US$160 at Cowen.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A representative for LVMH declined to comment. A representative for Tiffany couldn't immediately be reached.

SEE ALSO

LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer: sources

Tiffany's shares rose 3.6 per cent to US$127.73 in after-market trading in New York on Wednesday. LVMH fell 0.7 per cent on Thursday morning in Paris.

Tiffany was expected to reject the original offer as too low. Executives believe the company should command a similar earnings multiple to other luxury takeovers such as Bulgari, people close to the situation have said.

With no rival bidders emerging, LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault has been biding his time since Bloomberg reported on his US$120-a-share offer. Europe's richest man has built LVMH through a series of acquisitions. After creating the world's biggest luxury company, he has branched out in new directions, including Rimowa suitcases and Belmond hotels.

While LVMH has been riding a wave of luxury demand in China, buying Tiffany would increase its exposure to the US, where it recently opened a new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas in a ceremony that included President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka.

By gaining the 182-year-old brand known for its robin's egg blue boxes, LVMH would challenge Cartier owner Richemont for dominance in the global jewellery business.

Tiffany has been working to bounce back under chief executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo, who decided to cut back on entry-priced gifting options and revamp marketing to target younger shoppers. At LVMH, the brand would join a stable that already includes Christian Dior fashion, Bulgari jewellery and Dom Perignon Champagne. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Uber embraces videotaping rides, raising privacy concerns

Want to own a Picasso work? Buy a raffle and try your luck

LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer: sources

Duterte vows to ban e-cigarettes, orders arrest of those vaping in public

Philippines' Duterte says to ban 'toxic' vaping

Del Monte warns of Q2 loss, may refinance US$1.4b in loans

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 12:05 AM
Transport

Electric cars a major challenge for supermarkets, gas stations

[LOS ANGELES] The rise of electric cars is proving a challenge not only for auto makers but also gas stations,...

Nov 21, 2019 11:48 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise more than expected in October

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased more than expected in October and house prices rose at the fastest pace in more...

Nov 21, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort climbs even as Republican sentiment slumps

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of US consumer sentiment improved for the first time in five weeks, though surprisingly without...

Nov 21, 2019 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust bags first S$200m sustainability-linked loan

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has made its first move into sustainable financing with a S$200 million...

Nov 21, 2019 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday after mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly