You are here

Home > Consumer

M1 users hit by third fibre broadband outage this year

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 8:05 PM

AK_m1_0412.jpg
M1 users around Singapore were hit by a fibre broadband outage on Friday (Dec 4), in the third such disruption to the telco's services this year. Fixed voice services were also affected.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] M1 users around Singapore were hit by a fibre broadband outage on Friday (Dec 4), in the third such disruption to the telco's services this year. Fixed voice services were also affected.

The outage was first reported by M1 on its Facebook page at 6.40pm, although comments from affected users in areas such as Woodlands, Punggol and Jurong West began to surface about an hour earlier."Our engineers are investigating the cause and we will provide updates as soon as possible," M1 said.

M1's post had drawn 1,500 comments by 7.10pm.

According to the Downdetector website, which logs Internet outages, M1 started having problems at around 5.50pm, before complaints spiked at 6.45pm with around 9,800 reports.

The latest incident followed two previous disruptions during Singapore's circuit breaker period that lasted for almost 30 hours collectively from May 12 to 13.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The first was due to a corrupted profile database in the telco's broadband network gateway, while the second was caused by a software fault occurring in the telco's network equipment.

M1 was fined $400,000 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority in September.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Ikea announces second India store

Apple Pay targeted in Dutch antitrust probe into payment apps

BioNTech founder vaults into world's richest on 250% surge

China's budget store Miniso takes on Toys 'R' Us with new chain

Singapore is world's second-most connected country in DHL ranking

China's fur farms see opportunity as countries cull mink over coronavirus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 11:06 PM
Garage

Gaming startup mod.io raises US$4m from Sequoia's Surge

MOD.IO, a content service for gaming studios, has raised US$4 million in seed capital led by led by Sequoia Capital...

Dec 4, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Ikea announces second India store

[MUMBAI] Ikea said on Friday it will open its second Indian store on December 18, seeking to woo the nation's...

Dec 4, 2020 10:59 PM
Life & Culture

Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

[NEW DELHI] An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World...

Dec 4, 2020 10:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Mystery surrounds US$7b outflow from Vanguard S&P 500 fund

[NEW YORK] A record outflow from one of Vanguard Group's biggest exchange-traded funds is stirring speculation over...

Dec 4, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens near record highs as grim jobs data fuels stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened near all-time highs on Friday as worse-than-expected jobs growth in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for