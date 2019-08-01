Macau casino revenues fall 3.5% y-o-y in July

Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dropped 3.5 per cent in July from a year earlier, due to tempered demand from high rollers amid a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and a trade war with the United States.

Revenue was 24.5 billion patacas (S$4.2 billion) in July, Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination said on Thursday. The figure was just below analyst expectations of a 3 per cent drop to 3 per cent rise.

