Macau casino revenues fall 3.5% y-o-y in July

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 1:09 PM

Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dropped 3.5 per cent in July from a year earlier, due to tempered demand from high rollers amid a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and a trade war with the United States.
[BENGALURU] Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dropped 3.5 per cent in July from a year earlier, due to tempered demand from high rollers amid a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and a trade war with the United States.

Revenue was 24.5 billion patacas (S$4.2 billion) in July, Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination said on Thursday. The figure was just below analyst expectations of a 3 per cent drop to 3 per cent rise. 

