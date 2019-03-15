Macau extends casino licences for MGM China, SJM until 2022

Macau's government said on Friday it has extended casino concession licences for MGM China and SJM Holdings until 2022 in the world's largest gambling hub.

The government said both operators must pay 200 million patacas (S$33.5 million) each for the extension, which brings the expiry date for their casino operations in line with those of Macau's other four casino operators.

Shares of both MGM China and SJM were suspended on Friday.

