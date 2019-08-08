You are here

Home > Consumer

Macau's casinos count cost of Hong Kong's escalating protests

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 4:26 PM

doc76klc4gly2f1kkxcp3l7_doc72e2naap6s3s3xiel4h.jpg
Growing protests in the Asian financial centre of Hong Kong are weighing on the neighbouring Chinese territory of Macau as some visitors steer clear of the world's biggest gambling hub, worried over transport disruptions and safety concerns.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Growing protests in the Asian financial centre of Hong Kong are weighing on the neighbouring Chinese territory of Macau as some visitors steer clear of the world's biggest gambling hub, worried over transport disruptions and safety concerns.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, has suffered a wave of sometimes violent protests since June as initial opposition to a now-suspended extradition law evolved into a direct challenge to the government and calls for full democracy.

"When you have hundreds of flights cancelled out of Hong Kong and some reluctance to travel, I do think that's impacting the premium end of the business," Matt Maddox, chief executive of Wynn Resorts, which runs two Macau casinos, said this week.

Macau is an hour away by ferry from Hong Kong or a 30-minute drive from its international airport. Nearly a third of Macau's visitors arrive by sea or a recently-built bridge.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The protests are hitting Macau's gaming revenues just as it grapples with slowing economic growth in mainland China, which contributes the bulk of its gamblers, an escalating trade war between China and United States that is deterring VIP spenders and tighter government regulations.

Australia and the United States are among the nations that have raised travel advisories as Hong Kong reels from almost daily demonstrations that have spread across the city and occasionally hit a normally efficient transport network.

Casino executives and analysts said the protests were likely to affect gaming revenue for the next few weeks at least, in what is typically a busy period in the former Portuguese colony.

July's fall of 3.5 per cent in gaming revenues was sharper than analysts had anticipated.

Vitaly Umansky, an analyst at Sanford  Bernstein, said not much could be done to deflect headwinds for gaming revenues, as Chinese visitors have cancelled trips.

Macau's Government Tourism Office told Reuters it was closely monitoring the situation and had told representatives to report on any plans and change of trips to Macau.

The government is urging tour groups to choose Macau as the first stop of their itinerary, paired with the coastal Chinese city of Zhuhai, rather than Hong Kong.

At Hong Kong's Shun Tak Center, where travellers board ferries for Macau, tour groups said the protests had caused their business to drop 30 per cent or more from previous months.

The area around Shun Tak in the district of Sheung Wan near Beijing's representative office, has been a hotspot for protests with police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators and forcing the center to close for safety reasons.

"We are worried about the social problems in Hong Kong, both the customers and us hope it can end soon," said a worker at one ferry company, Cotai Jet. She gave only her surname, Lau.

REUTERS

Consumer

Nestle starts selling Starbucks-branded coffee in China

New York Times up to 4.7m subscribers as profits dip

'Game of Thrones' showrunners ink massive Netflix deal

FedEx will end US delivery deal with Amazon

China blocks movies, stars from Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

South Korean boycott hits Japanese beer imports

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

nz_capitaland_070825.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Must Read

BT_20190313_ABSINGTEL13_3722071.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit hits 16-year low on Airtel losses, higher costs

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang calls for trading halt after shares plummet 20% on heavy volume

Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales dive in June, marking 5th straight month of decline

nz_boonkeng_080819.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Real Estate

Boon Keng 5-room flat sells for record S$1.2m in July, but HDB resale prices dip 0.2%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly