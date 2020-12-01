Macau's gambling revenues drop 70.5% in Nov

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 70.5 per cent in November year on year, but the decline was not as severe as in recent months as the world's biggest casino hub saw a pickup in visitors from its key market - mainland China.

November's figure of 6.75 billion patacas (S$1.13 billion), released by Macau's government on Tuesday, compared to analysts'expectation of a drop of around 60-65 per cent.

Revenue plunged 72.5 per cent in October and 90 per cent in September.

Gaming revenues have slumped since February due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

