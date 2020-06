Gambling revenue in Macau slid 93.2 per cent in May year-on-year as authorities imposed restrictions in the world's biggest casino hub to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

May's figure was 1.76 billion patacas (S$310 million), after a 96.8 per cent plunge in April.

REUTERS