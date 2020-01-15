Make FairPrice for Business your one-stop shop to fill your pantry needs

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with added advantages when you shop with FairPrice for Business.

A well-stocked pantry can play a significant role in boosting productivity and collaboration in the office. Having healthy office snacks close by not only improves the workers' energy levels and mood, but also helps boost overall staff morale. But what exactly does it take to run the office pantry so that your staff are kept well-fed, refreshed and satisfied?

No harder than managing your home pantry, local supermarket chain FairPrice promises.

Most are familiar with FairPrice's online shopping platform, but few are aware of a dedicated site developed for its corporate customers.

FairPrice for Business offers the same hassle-free shopping, but with the added advantages of a curated list of products targeted at every business need, additional discounts on bulk purchases and favourable credit terms.

Whether you're a start-up putting together your very first pantry, an SME looking for convenient meal-prep solutions or a large Multinational Corporation hosting festive parties, you can find a reliable partner in FairPrice for Business.

One site for all business needs

The Office Pantry Starter Pack helps you stock up your first pantry in a jiffy. Photo: FairPrice

Take, for instance, an entrepreneur setting up his first office space with little idea of what he needs to stock up the pantry. FairPrice for Business' "Office Pantry Starter Pack" comprises coffee, tea bags, nut bars, oats cookies and other essentials to help time-starved business owners replenish pantry supplies in a jiffy.

While stocking up the pantry, business owners can also shop for office supplies such as stationeries, batteries, cleaning wipes and detergents.

Businesses with a bigger footprint can look forward to bigger discounts on FairPrice for Business. They can capitalise on the scale of their operations and go for bulk purchases or supersized carton deals to stock their pantry and office supplies effortlessly. This not only saves re-stocking time and delivery costs, but also brings about more savings.

Hosting Chinese New Year parties at the office? FairPrice for Business helps you stock up on what you need, stress-free. From tableware to festive snacks and beverages, workplace party preparation can be done in just one stop.

For specific sectors such as childcare and elderly care centres, FairPrice for Business even offers a food delivery service through NTUC Foodfare — a market leader with more than 20 years of experience in the food service industry.

The Made-To-Order Food Packs are prepared by experienced cooks at NTUC Foodfare's central kitchen which is certified in food safety management system ISO 22000 standard. The food packs are halal-certified and have met the Healthy Meals in Pre-school Programmes (HMPP) guidelines set up by the Health Promotion Board. They arrive in easy-to-handle packages that can be heated up with a simple hot bath.

Ample time for settlement, plus a fuss-free payment process

Another perk is the 30-day interest-free credit term offered exclusively to users of the FairPrice for Business platform. Being able to keep the purchases on tab for a month longer adds fluidity to the business’ cash flow.

Furthermore, purchases made on FairPrice for Business will be entitled to a two-per-cent discount – a perk exclusive to purchases made on its site. A two per cent discount on regular-priced items can amount to considerable cost savings for the business in the long run.

When it comes to payment, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether it’s a traditional family-run business more familiar with cheque payments, a government agency that prefers to use government−to−business procurement portal GeBIZ, or a start-up that prefers credit card payment, FairPrice for Business lets you make the call.

Running a business is a herculean task; FairPrice for Business lends you a helping hand with a dedicated shopping site to meet your business needs. To start shopping for your workplace, head over to business.fairprice.com.sg