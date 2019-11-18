You are here

Home > Consumer

Malaysian KFC operator's owner considers selling it

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 11:24 AM

KFCPIZZZAHUT2.jpg
QSR Brands (M) Holdings' owners are considering a sale of the fast-food operator, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in South-east Asia, after shelving an initial public offering earlier this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTOS: REUTERS, PIZZAHUT/FACEBOOK

[KUALA LUMPUR] QSR Brands (M) Holdings' owners are considering a sale of the fast-food operator, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in South-east Asia, after shelving an initial public offering earlier this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Malaysian company's major shareholders, which include private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, are working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential buyers for a controlling stake in QSR, according to the people. A deal could value QSR at about RM6 billion (S$1.96 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

QSR's backers have asked for non-binding offers to be submitted by the end of November, the people said. Its investors also include state-owned Johor Corp and pension fund Employees Provident Fund.

The shareholders decided to pursue a stake sale, instead of reviving a potential listing as previously planned, after weak markets led to a dearth of initial public offerings in the country, the people said. Malaysian IPOs have raised just US$452 million this year, with only one deal of more than US$100 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Malaysia's benchmark gauge has fallen 5.7 per cent this year, making it the worst performer among major Asian exchanges. Only two of the region's frontier markets - Laos and Mongolia - have posted worse returns.

SEE ALSO

Return of Popeyes chicken sandwich in US prompts sellouts, fatal fight

Representatives for QSR, CVC, EPF and Johor Corp didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

QSR which started gauging investor interest in an IPO in March, shelved its IPO plan weeks later.

The company operates more than 830 KFC restaurants in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Cambodia, as well as more than 470 Pizza Hut outlets in Malaysia and Singapore. It also breeds chickens and produces sauces, branding itself as a "farm to fork" food operator.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

China urges regions to speed up pig breeding ahead of Lunar New Year

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan to merge with Line app operator

WhiteCoat to provide telehealth service to AIA Shield clients

PizzaExpress owner keeps lenders waiting for crucial debt talks

SoftBank's second Vision Fund starting life smaller than the first

Cannabis flameout looks almost as bad as the dotcom bust

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 11:41 AM
Banking & Finance

China cuts key liquidity rate for first time since 2015

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank unexpectedly trimmed a key interbank lending rate on Monday, the first easing in the...

Nov 18, 2019 11:33 AM
Consumer

China urges regions to speed up pig breeding ahead of Lunar New Year

[SHANGHAI] China's agriculture minister Han Changfu has told officials with nine regional governments to speed up...

Nov 18, 2019 11:28 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as dealers eye trade talks, Hong Kong rallies

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Monday on broad optimism that China and the United States are close to a...

Nov 18, 2019 11:25 AM
Government & Economy

A cousin, tribal groups, Buddhists gather for the pope in Thailand

[BANGKOK] Pope's Francis's missionary cousin, tribal minority people from remote mountain villages and Buddhist...

Nov 18, 2019 11:21 AM
Government & Economy

Czechs, Slovaks mark 30 years of democracy won in Velvet Revolution

[PRAGUE] The Czech Republic's billionaire prime minister expressed regret over his communist past on Sunday while...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly