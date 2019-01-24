You are here

Marina Bay Sands' Q4 earnings slide on weaker VIP gaming

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 8:57 AM
A slump in VIP play at Marina Bay Sands has dragged fourth-quarter Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) down 20.8 per cent to US$362 million from the same period a year ago
PHOTO: REUTERS

A SLUMP in VIP play at Marina Bay Sands has dragged fourth-quarter Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) down 20.8 per cent to US$362 million from the same period a year ago.

Lower casino rolling chip volume – which typically refers to VIP play – tumbled 13.9 per cent from the same period a year earlier to US$6.8 billion in the three months ended Dec 31. 

Total casino revenue slipped 17.6 per cent to US$500 million, as a 0.9 per cent or US$4.68 million increase in the mass win-per-day for non-rolling tables and slots failed to make up for the drop in VIP visitors.

The slower casino business offset growth in Marina Bay Sands' hotel and non-gaming businesses.

Net revenue fell 11.6 per cent to US$726 million, though mall revenue rose 8.5 per cent to US$51 million, and revenue for convention, retail and others rose 8.3 per cent to US$26 million. Room revenue also gained 4.4 per cent to US$94 million, while food and beverage sales gained 3.8 per cent to US$55 million. 

Separately, retail tenant sales per square foot at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands jumped 19.4 per cent to US$1,898 from the preceding year. 

Hotel occupancy was 95.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, up from 94.2 per cent in the same period last year. The average daily rate was US$423, up 1.4 per cent, while revenue per available room rose 2.8 per cent to US$404.

As a group, Las Vegas Sands Corp's fourth-quarter adjusted property Ebita fell 4.7 per cent to US$1.34 billion.

Net loss for the period came in at US$40 million, compared to net income of US$1.36 billion a year ago. This was due to a non-recurring, non-cash income tax expense of US$727 million attributed to US tax reform versus a year earlier where there was a one-off, non-cash income tax benefit of US$526 million, also related to the US tax reform, the company said.

Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson noted: "The decrease in operating income was due to depreciation acceleration and asset impairments associated with our development projects in Macau. We also had softer rolling chip volume in Singapore, partially offset by stronger operating performance in Macau due to a 10 per cent increase in revenues."

As a group, net revenue for the quarter rose 2.5 per cent to US$3.48 billion. 

For the three months ended Dec 31, the company paid a recurring quarterly dividend of US$0.75 per common share, and increased its return of capital through share repurchases of US$430 million. The group also increased its annual dividend for the 2019 calendar year to US$3.08, or US$0.77 per share per quarter.

