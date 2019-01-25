Marina Bay Sands' Q4 earnings slide on weaker VIP gaming

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A SLUMP in VIP play at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has dragged fourth-quarter Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) down 20.8 per cent to US$362 million from a year ago.
Lower casino rolling chip volume - which typically refers to VIP play -
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg