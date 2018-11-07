You are here

Home > Consumer

Marks & Spencer may close more stores than planned, CEO says

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 9:25 PM

file6uedcc0vidzc8mmr2fu.jpg
Marks & Spencer Group Plc said it may step up store closings as the troubled UK retailer reported another decline in sales.
AFP

[LONDON] Marks & Spencer Group Plc said it may step up store closings as the troubled UK retailer reported another decline in sales.

After announcing plans in May to shut about 100 of its large stores selling food and clothing, Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe said Wednesday that the number is only a "first stage" in the company's turnaround plan.

"It's what we see at this stage," Mr Rowe said in a meeting with analysts. "My gut says that's not the end."

The shares fell as much as 4.8 per cent as M&S reported comparable sales declines in each of its main business areas. Food, long a driver of growth at the fixture of the UK's shopping districts, has joined clothing in the doldrums, prompting a reboot spearheaded by Mr Rowe and Chairman Archie Norman. Despite the tumbling sales, profit beat expectations in the first half as a result of the cost cuts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Additional closings would increase the number of vacancies in UK downtowns and shopping malls, as department-store chains like House of Fraser and Debenhams Plc shut outlets and specialized retailers like electronics seller Maplin go bust. Like other bricks-and-mortar retailers, M&S has struggled with the rise of Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers.

Some merchants are also using the UK's retail gloom to negotiate lower rents with property owners.

"It's a different dialogue now with landlords," Mr Norman said. "Nothing's forever anymore."

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Readership of English newspapers stable: Nielsen

Golden Triangle's drug production expands amid opioid concerns

Birkin bag maker Hermes sees no slowdown in Chinese sales

Soccer-Hong Kong consortium IEC completes Wigan takeover

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Tie-up sees Park N Parcel collection points added to SingPost's last-mile platform LaMP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181108_JLMAS_3610996.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
4 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Must Read

BT_20181108_JLMAS_3610996.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_VIBLOOMBERG_3611018.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Issues behind trade war are the real problem: Tharman

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Demetrious Johnson_081118_2.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening