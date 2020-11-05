Mattress suppliers will honour customer orders from Robinsons

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SIMMONS, Sealy Singapore and King Koil, three of Robinsons Singapore's suppliers of mattresses and beds, have said they will honour customers' orders, despite not having been paid yet by Robinsons.
Simmons said on Wednesday evening: "The Robinsons' liquidation has...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes