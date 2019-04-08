You are here

Home > Consumer

Mayors of the world get together to tackle challenges of mass tourism

Officials from 16 cities pledge to put sustainability at the core of industry and build "cities for all"
Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Lisbon

AS MAJOR cities struggle to tackle the challenges of mass tourism, mayors from around the world gathered in Lisbon and adopted a first-of-its-kind declaration to ensure the growing sector is beneficial for both visitors and locals alike.

Mayors and vice-mayors from 16 cities including Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris, Sao Paulo and Seoul pledged on Friday to put sustainability at the core of the tourism industry by using new technologies to build "cities for all".

The declaration comes at a time when low-cost airlines have created tourism booms in many leading cities, but at the same time prompting outcries from locals who have been pushed out because of surging house prices due to short-term rentals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We truly believe innovation can lead to many solutions to problematic issues in urban tourism development," said Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the World Tourism Organization.

The declaration highlighted the contribution of tourism to cities' economies but it also acknowledged some of the challenges, including pressure on infrastructure, relationships between visitors and locals and fair working conditions.

"Lisbon needs to have a strong economy and tourism is part of that but we also need quality of life, public services adapted to a growing number of visitors and we need a city where there is access to fundamental rights, including housing," Lisbon's mayor Fernando Medina told reporters.

Locals say they are being pushed out of their city as private developers transform houses into Airbnb properties, hotels and luxury flats.

Airbnb and other private companies were present at the discussions, the world tourism body said.

Mr Medina acknowledged there was a link between housing costs and tourism, saying property renting platforms put some pressure on cities.

He said the city council, alongside the government, was working on regulations to control the phenomenon, which especially affects historical areas. "We don't want to lose the diversity of our historical neighbourhoods," he said. REUTERS

Consumer

Frothed not fried: Hanoi's egg beer draws curious drinkers

Rovio spin-off brings 5G gaming to Samsung devices in South Korea

World's first 5G phone released in South Korea

Snapchat launches own multi-player gaming platform

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

In this Australian shop, all purchases are shipped to China

Editor's Choice

Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening