You are here

Home > Consumer
BT EXCLUSIVE

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

The Shoppes at integrated resort also maintained pole position in tourism shopping; top spenders from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam
Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
"For us, it was a record in every regard - Ebitda, revenue, market share or total retail sales," says John Postle the IR's senior vice-president of retail.
PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
"For us, it was a record in every regard - Ebitda, revenue, market share or total retail sales," says John Postle (above) the IR's senior vice-president of retail.
PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Singapore

THE cash registers rang loud and clear throughout 2018 at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), with the luxury mall racking up its highest sales revenue in a calendar year since the integrated resort (IR) opened its doors nearly nine years ago.

The mall, which has an

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190202_PG1_NEW__3685591.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Brunch

Life after en bloc

BT_20190202_GOJEK_3686437.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Gojek raises over US$1 billion as ride-hailing giants beef up their portfolios

Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Firms storing health data can expect more consumer scrutiny

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190202_PG1_NEW__3685591.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Brunch

Life after en bloc

Feb 2, 2019
Garage

Firms storing health data can expect more consumer scrutiny

BT_20190202_YOBROOK2_3686475.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Real Estate

Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved

BT_20190202_CHUANPOH_3686291.jpg
Feb 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Military man to be first A*Star CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening