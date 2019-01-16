You are here

Home > Consumer

McDonald's loses Big Mac EU trademark battle

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 7:01 AM

SL_bacmacs_160119_18.jpg
Irish fast food chain Supermac's announced Tuesday it had won a European Union battle against global giant McDonald's over the use of the Big Mac and Mc trademarks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBLIN] Irish fast food chain Supermac's announced Tuesday it had won a European Union battle against global giant McDonald's over the use of the Big Mac and Mc trademarks.

Supermac's asked the European Union Intellectual Property Office to cancel McDonald's use of the trademarks in certain fields.

The EUIPO said McDonald's had not proven genuine use of the contested trademark as a burger or as a restaurant name.

"As a result, the application for revocation is wholly successful and the contested EUTM (EU trademark) must be revoked in its entirety.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The EUTM proprietor's rights in respect of European Union trademark No 62 638 are revoked in their entirety as from 11/04/2017," backdated to the date of Supermac's' application, it said.

The US-based worldwide chain has the right to appeal against the decision.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to comment when contacted by AFP.

In a statement received by AFP on Tuesday, Supermac's accused McDonald's of "trademark bullying, registering brand names which are simply stored away in a war chest to use against future competitors".

"McDonald's had previously succeeded in putting a stop to Supermac's plans to expand into the UK and Europe on the basis of the similarity between the name Supermac's and the Big Mac," it said.

"This EUIPO judgement means that the main argument put forward by the US company is now gone."

Supermac's managing director Pat McDonagh said: "We wholeheartedly welcome this judgement as a vindication of small businesses everywhere that stand up to powerful global entities."

AFP

Consumer

Nike unveils next-generation self-lacing basketball shoes

Shiseido goes on hiring drive, upgrades regional R&D and training hub

Swiss watchmakers see shift in Chinese demand

Companies jumping on oat milk bandwagon to meet demand

Chocolate maker Lindt posts on-target sales despite US slowdown

JD Sports sees full-year profit at higher end of market view

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YOSAVILLS16_3669456.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Savills to launch business valuations service

BT_20190116_NSGLASSDOOR16NO4T_3669507.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening