You are here

Home > Consumer

McDonald's plans US layoffs in cost-cutting move

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 6:48 AM

BP_McDonalds_080618_31.jpg
Fast food giant McDonald's said Thursday it plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a restructuring to save US$500 million and boost its US business.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Fast food giant McDonald's said Thursday it plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a restructuring to save US$500 million and boost its US business.

McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski announced the job cuts in a message to employees.

A company spokeswoman said the move was part of a previously-announced plan to cut US$500 million in spending by 2019.

"We are always evaluating ways to better serve our customers and continue to grow our business," said the spokeswoman, Terri Hickey.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With that in mind, we are putting into place a new US field structure that will better support our franchisees and will ensure McDonald's continues on a path to being more dynamic, nimble and competitive."

The fast food giant plans to streamline the management structure, and the specifics will be outlined at a June 12 town hall meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of McDonald's jumped 3.8 per cent to US$168.52 in afternoon trading.

Easterbrook has been credited with boosting McDonald's performance after being tapped to lead the company in 2015. However, its US efforts have lagged behind that of its international division in key respects.

In the first quarter, for example, comparable sales in the US business grew by 2.9 per cent, well below the company-wide increase of 5.5 per cent.

AFP

Consumer

EPL scores big in Europe's football market: Deloitte report

Shoot, squeeze and save at the Tokyo Toy Show

Bayer closes Monsanto deal to cap US$63b transformation

M17 Entertainment prices US$60m NYSE IPO below range

Remy Cointreau's profits boosted by China's thirst for cognac

Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: WSJ

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
4 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening