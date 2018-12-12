You are here

Home > Consumer

McDonald's unveils plan for cutting antibiotics in beef

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 7:14 AM

FILES-BRITAIN-US-AGRICULTURE-HEALTH-MCDONALDS-210849.jpg
McDonald's announced a plan on Tuesday for a phased reduction of antibiotics in beef, expanding a health-oriented reform to a new meat source other than chicken.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] McDonald's announced a plan on Tuesday for a phased reduction of antibiotics in beef, expanding a health-oriented reform to a new meat source other than chicken.

The fast-food giant described a three-stage process where it would first undertake a study of its top 10 beef sourcing markets of current antibiotic use in livestock and by 2020 establish reduction targets.

Starting in 2020, McDonald's will begin reporting progress against antibiotic reduction targets.

"McDonald's believes antibiotic resistance is a critical public health issue and we take seriously our unique position to use our scale for good to continue to address this challenge," said Keith Kenny, McDonald's global vice-president for sustainability.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

McDonald's, Walmart, Tyson Foods and others have already announced plans to restrict or phase out antibiotic use in chickens.

The shift follows warnings about antibiotic resistance from health officials and a September 2016 United Nations General Assembly resolution that pledged coordinated action to address overuse.

But despite the wave of announcements on chicken, there has not been comparable progress on beef, said Lena Brook, a food policy expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, who praised the company for taking leadership following pressure from her group and others.

Ms Brook said 43 per cent of medically important antibiotics sold to the livestock industry go to the beef industry, compared to only 6 per cent for chicken.

"The vast majority of these drugs are routinely distributed en masse in feed or water - often to animals that are not sick to help them survive crowded and unsanitary conditions on industrial farms," Ms Brook said in a blog post.

"Even as a wave of reform took hold in the chicken industry, the US beef industry has flown under the radar on this issue for far too long," Ms Brook said.

"In the ongoing fight to end antibiotic overuse, this step up from McDonald's sends a clear message that business as usual will no longer be acceptable."

AFP

Consumer

China's Tencent Music raises nearly US$1.1b in US IPO

Last-minute toy shoppers may find only empty shelves in stores

Social media tops print as news source for Americans: study

Insurance coverage gives a view into changing landscape of  alternative investments

Vivendi eyes stake in Indonesia's largest media company

EU demand for construction steel still well below pre-crisis levels - ArcelorMittal

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

BT_20181212_LMXIPO12_3641074.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Biolidics launches IPO to raise S$6.1m

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

BT_20181212_PARKVIEW_3641184.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening