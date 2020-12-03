You are here

Meadows brand bottled water recalled after bacteria found in the product

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 10:08 PM

AK_water_0312.jpg
Bottled water from the brand Meadows has been recalled after bacteria was found in the product.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

Meadows is the house brand of supermarkets Giant and Cold Storage, which are both owned by the Dairy Farm Group, a Hong Kong -based retailer.

Meadows is the house brand of supermarkets Giant and Cold Storage, which are both owned by the Dairy Farm Group, a Hong Kong -based retailer.

The bacteria, known as pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is is commonly found in faeces, soil, water and sewage, was detected during routine sampling by the Singapore Food Agency, said SFA in a press release on Thursday (Dec 3).

Consumers who have bought the product are advised not to drink it, and those who have and are now concerned about their health should seek medical advice, said SFA.

The bottled water was imported from Malaysia by Cold Storage. SFA said it has directed the importer to recall all the implicated products, and the process has been completed.

According to the SFA, consumption of the bacteria may cause a range of infections but rarely serious in healthy people. It multiplies in water and on the surface of organic materials in contact with water.

The Straits Times has reached out to SFA for more details of the recall, including how many had been sold to consumers.

THE STRAITS TIMES

