You are here

Home > Consumer

Meatless burgers, hemp cocktails and pasta straws: the year's eco-friendly food trends

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 11:49 AM

nz_ImpossibleWhopper_241261.jpg
Plant-based burgers went mainstream with fast food giants Burger King and McDonald's joining the fray. Burger King's Impossible Whopper was so successful there are multiple vegetarian options now being planned.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ROME] From cockroach milk to beer made from waste water, a raft of eco-friendly food trends hit menus and supermarket shelves in 2019 vowing not to add to the world's carbon emissions.

Here are seven ways to keep the seasonal revelry going while shrinking carbon footprint:

1. Rise of the flexitarians

Plant-based burgers went mainstream with fast food giants Burger King and McDonald's joining the fray. Burger King's Impossible Whopper was so successful there are multiple vegetarian options now being planned.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fish substitutes are entering the market too, including tuna made from a blend of six legumes and algae oil. Such alternative proteins cut down greenhouse gas emissions associated with livestock farming and industrial-scale fishing.

SEE ALSO

Keppel unit invests S$5m in environmental solutions firm Zerowaste Asia

2. Bugs take centre stage

Grub granola, cockroach milk and silk worm vanilla ice-cream are just a few offerings to make insects less icky and more appealing to diners. Bugs are high in protein and vitamins, but low in emissions and require less land and water.

Some are even hoping farming insects could help clean up palm oil's tarnished image.

3. Hemp hits a high

With the 2018 Farm Bill legalising farmers to grow industrial hemp in the United States, cannabidiol (CBD)-infused foods and drinks are here to stay.

Proponents say hemp - from which CBD is derived from - has many sustainable aspects as it can provide food, shelter, clothes and energy.

There is confusion over their safety and legality in both the United States and Britain, but that has not stopped companies like Ben & Jerry's from announcing plans for their own CBD-based products.

4. Pasta without sauce

To use as straws, of course, as the world steps up efforts to combat plastic pollution.

A Thai supermarket turned to tradition, using banana leaves to wrap fresh produce while consumers are flocking to products such as re-usable beeswax wrappers.

5. Orphaned plants find homes

Neglected plants rich in vitamins and can adapt to the changing climate, including babassu oil from Amazon, millet from India and Mayan spinach from Guatemala, made their way onto plates, championed by pioneering chefs and scientists.

With 75 per cent of the world's foods coming from just 12 plants and five animal species, expanding the diet is also a good strategy for coping with climate-induced crop failures.

6. Waste not, want not

Restaurants that use almost every part of the raw materials to cut down on food waste popped up in Helsinki, New York and Berlin - the last one also happened to be vegan.

There's also Trash Tiki, an "anti-waste" cocktail company that uses food scraps - leftover milk, discarded nut shells, coffee grounds, etc - to re-make beloved classics, bringing their ethos to Toronto, Amsterdam and Rome this year.

7. Cheers!

Eco-friendly beers - brewed using recycled or waste water, doing away with the plastic six-pack rings, or pledging part of the profits to conserve sea turtles - hit the shelves.

Natural wines, which proponents say are made with organic grapes and no chemical additives, thus purer and more environmentally-friendly, also gained major followings in Europe and the United States.

THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION

Consumer

Decade in review: What the smartphone has wrought

Clothing retailer Cotton On probing ties with Chinese firm in forced-labour controversy

Medical Properties Trust to buy 30 UK hospital facilities for £1.5b

Publishers see 2020 as the year more start to get paid for news

'Nut rage' heiress criticises her brother atop family business

Brazil's sparkling wine producers carve a growing niche

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 12:03 PM
Consumer

Decade in review: What the smartphone has wrought

[SAN FRANCISCO] When the first Apple iPhone hit the market in 2007, not everyone was convinced it would supplant the...

Dec 24, 2019 11:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

China coking coal futures extend losses as imports jump

[BEIJING] Coking coal futures in China extended losses on Tuesday, dropping more than 2.5 per cent in early trade,...

Dec 24, 2019 11:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil slips ahead of Christmas; supply concerns cap losses

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday in thin pre-holiday trade,...

Dec 24, 2019 11:43 AM
Real Estate

In 2019 a US$65m price cut on a mansion wasn’t a big deal

[NEW YORK] In a year when the 10 most expensive homes in the US sold for an average US$100 million each, sellers of...

Dec 24, 2019 11:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan's appetite for collateralised loan obligations prompts regulator's warning on risk

[TOKYO] Japan needs to remain vigilant about its banks' overseas investments in bundled credit products because the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly