You are here

Home > Consumer

Merck to buy Peloton for up to US$2.2b, one day before IPO

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 11:15 PM

doc75g54ff1i15hmwr1nhz_doc75fmisbni0xm2wapbh0.jpg
Merck & Co will acquire Peloton Therapeutics Inc for as much as US$2.2 billion in cash and additional payments, making the deal just a single day before the closely held developer of cancer therapies was to begin trading on the stock market.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Merck & Co will acquire Peloton Therapeutics Inc for as much as US$2.2 billion in cash and additional payments, making the deal just a single day before the closely held developer of cancer therapies was to begin trading on the stock market.

Merck will pay US$1.05 billion in cash, plus US$1.15 billion in additional payments based on how the small company's experimental drugs fare as they are developed further by Merck, the firms said in a statement announcing the deal Tuesday.

The deal offers an immediate payout for Peloton's investors, including Dallas-based venture capital firm Remeditex Ventures and San Francisco's The Column Group. At the US$17 high range of Peloton's expected initial public offering, the market would have valued the company at US$756 million. If Peloton earns all of the future payouts in the deal, Merck will have paid the equivalent of almost US$50 a share.

Peloton is focused on development of treatments targeting a pathway that's activated by low levels of oxygen, according to a statement from the companies, and its lead experimental drug is aimed at kidney cancer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Drugmakers around the world are shopping for new treatments for cancer, one of the hottest markets in the pharma industry with about US$133 billion in global sales. Merck sells Keytruda, a mega-blockbuster drug that helps turn the immune system against cancer cells. It has been shopping for new therapies that will diversify its offerings, and Chief Executive Officer Ken Frazier said during an April conference call that the company would be looking for small to mid-size deals.

Peloton, which is based in Dallas, had said earlier this month that it was planning to raise up to US$159.4 million in an initial public offering. That offering was set to begin trading publicly on Wednesday.

The companies see the transaction closing in the third quarter of the year. Merck is represented by Credit Suisse as financial adviser, and Peloton is represented by Centerview Partners.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

PayPal is backing a German startup to help you save, not spend

DuPont plans US$2b share buyback after spin off

Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant chains are headed for insolvency

Chemicals in consumer goods escaping safety checks, study says

The global diamond glut worsens

WH Smith chief Clarke steps down, shares fall

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

doc75g0t02g4jt1iy35k8br_doc758pzz7ujx41iyw1hgfo.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening