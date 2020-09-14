Merck to buy US$1b stake in Seattle Genetics, co-develop cancer therapy

[NEW JERSEY] Drugmaker Merck would buy US$1 billion worth of equity stake in Seattle Genetics's common stock, the companies said on Monday.

The companies added they would co-develop and sell Seattle Genetics' cancer therapy, ladiratuzumab vedotin. The collaboration will assess ladiratuzumab vedotin in combination with Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda in types of breast cancer and other solid tumours, the companies said in a joint statement.

Seattle Genetics, a cancer-focussed drug developer, will receive an upfront payment of US$600 million under the agreement, while Merck will invest the US$1 billion to buy 5 million shares of Seattle Genetics for US$200 per share, a premium of 33.4 per cent to Seattle's last close.

This would amount to a stake of nearly 2.9 per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Merck has been trying to push deeper to expand its cancer portfolio and struck a US$2.7 billion deal with ArQule in December to tap into the drug developer's experimental blood cancer therapy that targets genetic mutations.

Seattle Genetics is also eligible for additional milestone payments of up to US$2.6 billion.

Separately, Seattle Genetics has also given Merck exclusive licence to sell its cancer therapy Tukysa in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America and other regions outside of the US, Canada and Europe.

The company will receive upfront payment of US$125 million from Merck for the same, with additional milestone payments of up to US$65 million.

