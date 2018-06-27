You are here

#MeToo has snared 400 high-profile people in 18 months

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Southfield, Michigan

AT least 417 high-profile executives and employees across fields and industries have been outed by the #MeToo Movement in 18 months, according to data collected by a New York-based crisis consulting firm.

The study looked at national news articles that singled out people for sexual harassment or other similar misdeeds, said Davia Temin, whose firm Temin & Co did the research.

Individuals with at least seven separate, national mentions were included. That includes celebrities like Bill Cosby and Louis CK, but the vast majority are corporate executives and business leaders like Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who resigned late last week after revelations of an affair with an employee.

Among 417 people accused, 193 were fired or left their jobs. Another 122 have been put on leave, suspended or are facing investigations since December 2016. For about 69 people, there were no repercussions.

In recent months, the rate of accusations has been slowing but the percentage of people being fired has increased, said Ms Temin. Three more executives have been added over the weekend, including executives from Netflix, shoe company C&J Clark, and an earlier incident involving fashion brand Stuart Weitzman Holdings.

"It started to become a tsunami, certainly after Weinstein, and it sparked other stories in the same industry and then across all industries," she added. "I think it's settled into a new plateau, but it is certainly higher than we've ever had before."

Out of the 414 people accused, all but seven are men. Much of the behaviour is related to incidents that could have happened a long time ago but surfaced only now as tolerance has dropped and it's become more newsworthy.

"The eagle eyes are out for this," said Ms Temin. "Women understand a little better their collective power, and they're using it." BLOOMBERG

