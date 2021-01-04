You are here

MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain: WSJ

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 6:50 AM

[BENGALURU] MGM Resorts International is seeking to buy British gaming company Entain Plc in the latest move by a casino operator to double down on the online-gambling business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

MGM recently made an offer to buy the owner of the popular British gambling brand Ladbrokes, but exact details and value of the new bid could not be learned, the Journal said.

MGM and Entain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

REUTERS

