Money FM podcast: Amazon launches Singapore website, its first in South-east Asia

The Breakfast Huddle: Amazon launches Singapore website, its first in South-east Asia

14:53 min

Synopsis: Amazon.sg launched here in Singapore this week, the first country in South-east Asia to get Amazon. Henry Low, country manager for Amazon Singapore breaks down the demand for Amazon.sg in Singapore, their focus in terms of product offering and how they deal with competition.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt