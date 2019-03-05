Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Terry and Janice O'Connor

Coffee with Claressa: Terry and Janice O'Connor

17:14 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Terry O'Connor, executive director and group CEO of Courts Asia Limited and Janice O'Connor, author of Open Kitchen stop in for Coffee with Claressa to talk life, charity and Courts.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt