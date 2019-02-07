Money FM podcast: Influence: Derek Young, ‘The Home Stay Guide’

Influence: Derek Young, ‘The Home Stay Guide’

11:55 mins

Synopsis: How can serious homeshare hosts maximise this income source? How do they build mutual trust with guests? Airbnb ‘superhost’ Derek Young has some tips in his book The Home Stay Guide: Practical Advice for Airbnb and Homeshare Hosts.

