Money FM podcast: Thriving through mobile global sales teams

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_konsyg.jpg

Influence: Thriving through mobile global sales teams

12:29 min

Synopsis: Konsyg has a mobile global sales team that assigns sales representatives to carry out sales functions targeting any region. William Gilchrist, CEO and founder of Konsyg, ex-Google regional sales manager and head of knowledge for APAC, shares what you need to know when doing sales today.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

