You are here
Money FM podcast: Thriving through mobile global sales teams
Influence: Thriving through mobile global sales teams
12:29 min
Synopsis: Konsyg has a mobile global sales team that assigns sales representatives to carry out sales functions targeting any region. William Gilchrist, CEO and founder of Konsyg, ex-Google regional sales manager and head of knowledge for APAC, shares what you need to know when doing sales today.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt