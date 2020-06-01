You are here
Money FM podcast: Turning used cooking oil into biofuel
The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang
13:22 min
Synopsis: Hosts Elliott Danker and Manisha Tank speak with Allan Lim, founder and CEO of Alpha Biofuels, and founder and chairman of ComCrop. He shares more about turning used cooking oil into biofuel and ensuring food security at Singapore's first and only commercial farm site.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes