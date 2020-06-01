You are here

Money FM podcast: Turning used cooking oil into biofuel

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

13:22 min

Synopsis: Hosts Elliott Danker and Manisha Tank speak with Allan Lim, founder and CEO of Alpha Biofuels, and founder and chairman of ComCrop. He shares more about turning used cooking oil into biofuel and ensuring food security at Singapore's first and only commercial farm site.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

