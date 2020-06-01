Money FM podcast: Turning used cooking oil into biofuel

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance presenter Ryan Huang

13:22 min

Synopsis: Hosts Elliott Danker and Manisha Tank speak with Allan Lim, founder and CEO of Alpha Biofuels, and founder and chairman of ComCrop. He shares more about turning used cooking oil into biofuel and ensuring food security at Singapore's first and only commercial farm site.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JQQ8

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg