Money FM podcast: What you can expect from Starbucks’ new Mobile Order & Pay feature

Prime Time: What you can expect from Starbucks’ new Mobile Order & Pay feature

08:46 min

Synopsis: We’re no strangers to Starbucks, the American coffee company and coffeehouse chain which was founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971. As of early 2019, the company operates over 30,000 locations worldwide. Here in Singapore, Starbucks has launched Mobile Order & Pay, a new feature of the popular Starbucks Singapore mobile application, at 32 participating stores, a concerted effort to further connect with its local customers through different touch points and innovations. Joining us to tell us more is Patrick Kwok, the General Manager of Starbucks here in Singapore.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

