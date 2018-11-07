You are here

Home > Consumer

Movies, pubs mask scene of British consumers under pressure

Just over 1 in 4 consumers say they have confidence in the economy, the joint lowest reading since at least 2014
Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181107_ATBRITS7_3609702.jpg
Actors John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan at the world premiere of Stan and Ollie during the London Film Festival, in October. Spending on entertainment including drinking and eating out masked a subdued picture overall as Brexit uncertainty and pressure on living standards weighed on sentiment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

HOLLYWOOD blockbusters and pubs underpinned UK consumer spending in October as the retail sector continued to struggle amid waning confidence among households.

Box office hits such as Venom and A Star is Born, along with the release of Glastonbury Festival tickets for 2019, saw ticket sales jump by more than 22 per cent from a year earlier, according to a report by Barclaycard on Tuesday.

However, spending on entertainment including drinking and eating out masked a subdued picture overall as Brexit uncertainty and pressure on living standards weighed on sentiment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Just over a quarter of consumers said they have confidence in the economy, the joint lowest reading since at least 2014, while spending on clothing and at department stores both declined.

"Ongoing economic and political uncertainty has led to a decline in confidence," said Esme Harwood, a director at Barclaycard. "The experience economy provided a welcome boost to overall spending in October with consumers going for meals out and purchasing tickets to events and shows."

Barclaycard's findings were reinforced by a separate report from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG, which found same-store sales grew just 0.1 per cent from a year earlier.

"Cautious consumer spending continues," said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the BRC. "Brighter weather and the anticipation of better deals in the Black Friday November sales have dampened demand for discretionary purchases. Moreover, low real-wage growth over an extended period has left consumers with less money in their pocket."

In some key findings from the two reports: consumer spending grew an annual 4.4 per cent in October, with department stores falling 5.9 per cent and clothing down 2.4 per cent, according to Barclaycard.

Entertainment helped non-essential spending grow 4.1 per cent; and essential spending rose 4.8 per cent, boosted by auto fuel.

BRC says total retail sales rose 1.3 per cent last month from a year earlier. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Drug resistant superbugs are killing 33,000 in Europe each year

Lego wins case against Chinese copycats

Singapore Medical Group Q3 net profit up 60% on new acquisitions, contributions

Isec Healthcare reports 17% drop in Q3 net profit, to S$1.83 million

M1 names Manjot Singh Mann to succeed Karen Kooi as its CEO

With fewer workers, Japan is rethinking its legendary hospitality

Editor's Choice

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_KRBUKIT6_3609220.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Real Estate

Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
4 IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Must Read

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_HENG67UE0_3609372.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore may need to review 2019 growth forecasts: Heng

BT_20181106_VMCHINA6_3609383.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi pledges that China will open up its markets further

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening