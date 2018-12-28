You are here

Home > Consumer

Music retailer HMV files for insolvency after weak Christmas

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 8:17 PM

file73e1d4zgorc12p7xz7oa.jpg
HMV entered insolvency procedures for the second time in six years, threatening its 125 stores in the UK and 2,025 employees.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Music and entertainment retailer HMV Group Plc has become the first UK casualty of Christmas after disappointing sales over the holiday period.

The 97-year-old company, owned by restructuring firm Hilco Capital Ltd, entered insolvency procedures for the second time in six years, threatening its 125 stores in the UK and 2,025 employees. It previously suffered a near collapse in Jan 2013, as the move toward online streaming services hit sales.

The streaming shift has only intensified since Hilco saved HMV six years ago, as Apple Inc's music service and Spotify Technology SA continue to dominate the music retail world.

"During the key Christmas trading period the market for DVD fell by over 30 per cent compared to the previous year and, whilst HMV performed considerably better than that, such a deterioration in a key sector of the market is unsustainable," Paul McGowan, executive chairman of HMV and Hilco, said in a statement Friday. KPMG has been appointed as an administrator.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HMV is the first victim of a dismal Christmas for British retail, which saw stores discounting from early December to try to offset competition from Amazon.com Inc. Sports Direct International Plc Chief Executive Officer Mike Ashley warned of an "unbelievably bad" November, and spending power has been squeezed due to a low pound in the run-up to Britain's exit from the European Union.

"Even an exceptionally well-run and much-loved business such as HMV cannot withstand the tsunami of challenges facing UK retailers over the last 12 months on top of such a dramatic change in consumer behavior in the entertainment market," Mr McGowan said in the statement.

The appointment of administrators, reported earlier by Sky News, comes just a couple of weeks after a formerly related Hong Kong entity moved to close all of its stores in the Chinese city. That business shut down its 102 stores in Canada in 2017.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

The cost of natural disasters in 2018: US$155 billion

Raf Simons and Calvin Klein part ways

American chain restaurants had a tough year and 2019 looks worse

Amazon, Walmart face hit from new India e-commerce rules

UK shoppers down for 3rd consecutive year on Boxing Day

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX

Must Read

doc73dwwkfee9v9pf4hnpx_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

doc73e0se1mwi11ji3ovp02_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening