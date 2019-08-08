You are here

Home > Consumer

Nestle starts selling Starbucks-branded coffee in China

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 1:56 PM

nz_nestle_080863.jpg
Food giant Nestle on Thursday started selling Starbucks-branded coffee in mainland China, seeking to tap growth in a market where it says coffee consumption per capita remains low compared to global standards.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Food giant Nestle on Thursday started selling Starbucks-branded coffee in mainland China, seeking to tap growth in a market where it says coffee consumption per capita remains low compared to global standards.

Nestle last year paid US$7.15 billion for exclusive rights to sell the US chain's coffees and teas globally, and began selling Starbucks-labelled products in Europe, Asia and Latin America in February.

The world's largest food company will start selling 21 Starbucks-branded capsule and instant coffee products on Chinese e-commerce platforms like Alibaba's Tmall and JD.com, as well as to offices and hotels in tier-1 cities, both companies said.

"We believe China is the most exciting market in general but especially for coffee because... per capita cup consumption is quite low as compared to Asia," said Rashid Aleem Qureshi, Nestle's chief executive officer for the Greater China region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Right now the overall soluble coffee in China is growing between 3 and 5 per cent (a year) and we believe that by bringing this exciting new business opportunity we should be able to grow faster than that," he said, referring to a category that includes capsule and instant coffee.

Nestle's move comes as the Swiss company experienced a slower first-half growth in China, its second-largest market, where other categories like mainstream baby foods have struggled compared to pricier options.

China's per capita coffee consumption is about six cups a year, compared to 400 in Japan and 300 in South Korea, Nestle said.

The partnership with Starbucks would help Nestle add a premium coffee option to the range of products it already sells in China, such as Nescafe instant coffee range and Nespresso capsule coffees, Mr Qureshi said.

Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong said the Nestle deal would open two new avenues to sell its products in China, where it has been investing heavily in its store network and delivery amid tougher competition from local startups. 

REUTERS

Consumer

New York Times up to 4.7m subscribers as profits dip

'Game of Thrones' showrunners ink massive Netflix deal

FedEx will end US delivery deal with Amazon

China blocks movies, stars from Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

South Korean boycott hits Japanese beer imports

FedEx cuts ties with Amazon in sign of new rivalry

Editor's Choice

nz_sgx_080884.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

nz_capitaland_070825.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Must Read

BT_20190313_ABSINGTEL13_3722071.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profit hits 16-year low on Airtel losses, higher costs

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang calls for trading halt after shares plummet 20% on heavy volume

Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales dive in June, marking 5th straight month of decline

nz_boonkeng_080819.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Real Estate

Boon Keng 5-room flat sells for record S$1.2m in July, but HDB resale prices dip 0.2%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly