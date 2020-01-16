You are here

Home > Consumer

Nestle to spend up to 2b Swiss francs on recycled-plastic plan

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 4:03 PM

[ZURICH] Nestle SA plans to spend as much as two billion Swiss francs (S$2.79 billion) to shift towards using more recycled plastic.

The KitKat maker will earmark more than 1.5 billion francs to pay a premium for food-grade recycled plastic given that the supply of such material is limited, the Vevey, Switzerland-based company said on Thursday.

Nestle also said it will set up a 250 million franc venture-capital fund to develop new packaging solutions. The company said it will try to keep the plastic purchasing neutral on earnings through efficiencies.

Food and beverage makers have increasingly come under pressure from consumers and environmental groups such as Greenpeace for using too much plastic. Nestle has pledged to make all of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. Unilever aims to halve its use of newly made plastic by the same year and is testing refill stations for products like laundry detergent and shampoo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nestle inaugurated a packaging research site near Lausanne in September to develop packaging that's less harmful to the environment, such as fully biodegradable paper-based water bottles and refillable containers.

SEE ALSO

Nestle wraps up share buyback, cooks up another

The Swiss company, like rivals PepsiCo Inc and Danone, is also experimenting with water dispensers in an attempt to shift to selling beverages without bottles.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Hong Kong is world's most expensive city for luxuries

Africa struggles to stem deadly flood of fake medicine

Fosun to reduce stakes in two Brazilian financial firms: source

Amazon reinstates FedEx for some Prime deliveries

Make FairPrice for Business your one-stop shop to fill your pantry needs

Muji owner suffers worst-ever drop in shares

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 04:03 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares breach 7,000 level on Sino-US trade deal

[SYDNEY] Australian shares surged past the 7,000 level for the first time ever on Thursday, as demand for risky...

Jan 16, 2020 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore exceeds forecast with S$15.2b in fixed asset investments in 2019

SINGAPORE attracted S$15.2 billion in fixed asset investments (FAI) in 2019, far exceeding the...

Jan 16, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks climb amid cautious optimism after Sino-US trade deal

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks ended firmer on Thursday, led by automotive and pharmaceutical sectors, though investors...

Jan 16, 2020 03:35 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes slightly up following US-China deal

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher in thin trade on Thursday following the signing of a...

Jan 16, 2020 03:29 PM
Life & Culture

No business in snow business! Warm weather shutters Japan ski resorts

[TOKYO] Record low snowfall in Japan has forced many ski resorts to shut their doors and is threatening a World Cup...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly