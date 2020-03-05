You are here

Home > Consumer

Nestle vows to plant 3m trees in Mexico, Brazil to help set off emissions

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 7:17 AM

nz_nestle_050327.jpg
Nestle SA is launching a reforestation project to plant at least 3 million trees in Mexico and Brazil in the next year and a half as the Swiss food group strives for carbon neutrality by 2050, executives told Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Nestle SA is launching a reforestation project to plant at least 3 million trees in Mexico and Brazil in the next year and a half as the Swiss food group strives for carbon neutrality by 2050, executives told Reuters.

Nestle is one of a number of major corporations including Microsoft and Amazon that have taken on ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions, often in response to growing demands from customers and investors to step up efforts to combat climate change.

In September, Nestle - whose products range from KitKat chocolates to Nescafe coffee, Cheerios cereal and Poland Spring bottled water - signed a United Nations-backed pledge aimed at limiting global temperature rise and said it would adjust its business to prioritise renewable energy, alternative packaging materials and carbon absorption.

At a cost of US$1 to US$15 per tree, the first phase of Nestle's reforestation project could cost as much as US$45 million for planting alone.

Laurent Freixe, Nestle's chief executive for the Americas, said the project would be a starting point for further efforts to protect the environment in places like Mexico, where the company sources coffee, cocoa, sugar and dairy products.

SEE ALSO

Buyers of light goods vehicle get green incentive

"If we want to sustain the economy in this country, if we want to sustain our business in this country, we need to invest in the environment and sustainability, and enhance the biodiversity of the country," Mr Freixe said in an interview on Tuesday.

The company is working with non-profit One Tree Planted to determine which types of trees to plant and where, with Mexico's southeastern states of Tabasco and Veracruz among the options.

The carbon captured by the first million trees would eventually be enough to offset the emissions of a coffee-processing plant expected to start operating in October in Veracruz, said Magdi Batato, Nestle's head of operations.

The US$154 million plant is expected to process 20,000 tonnes of coffee per year and employ 250 people directly. When it is fully up and running,Mr Batato said its use of technology, automation and clean energy would make it a model among Nestle's factories.

The project was touted in 2018 by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the first major investment announcement under his administration, and a source of direct and indirect jobs that would push Mexico to become Nestle's top coffee producer.

REUTERS

Consumer

Cancelled bookings, empty rooms: coronavirus takes toll on tourism

Dairy giant Fonterra chairman to retire

Australian shops limit toilet paper purchases amid coronavirus panic

Lego classics build growth for Danish toymaker in shrinking market

Tourists across globe cancel bookings as virus halts travel

South Korean airlines contend with virus-related travel restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 07:15 AM
Life & Culture

No time to release a film: latest Bond delayed on virus fears

[LONDON] The makers of the new James Bond movie due for global release next month said on Wednesday it would be...

Mar 5, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Sanders speaks with rival Warren as she weighs campaign future

[WASHINGTON] White House hopeful Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he had spoken with rival and fellow progressive...

Mar 5, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

New boost for Biden as Bloomberg quits White House race

[NEW YORK] US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg exited the Democratic presidential race and endorsed frontrunner Joe...

Mar 5, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Obama on coronavirus: skip the masks, stay calm

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Barack Obama called on Wednesday for people to take "common sense precautions" over...

Mar 5, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Fed says coronavirus causing disruptions, widespread concern

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus outbreak has already disrupted travel and access to goods for US industry, and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.