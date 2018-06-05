You are here

Home > Consumer

Netflix briefly tops Disney market value in fresh challenge

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 10:54 AM

2018-05-16T030350Z_1118444026_RC1701391E90_RTRMADP_3_NETFLIX-MOVIES.JPG
Netflix Inc briefly topped Walt Disney Co in market value Thursday, challenging the film, TV and theme-park giant for the title of most valuable media company.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 

[LOS ANGELES] Netflix Inc briefly topped Walt Disney Co in market value Thursday, challenging the film, TV and theme-park giant for the title of most valuable media company.

Shares of the video streaming service rose 1.3 per cent to US$349.29 in New York, lifting the company's market cap to US$151.8 billion. Disney retreated 0.8 per cent, closing with a market value of US$152.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The advance underscores the high confidence investors have in the future of the world's largest paid online video service. Netflix's value has surged from about US$20 billion at the end of 2014 and surpassed the world's most powerful media giants, Comcast Corp and Disney, this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, Netflix's revenue remains well below that of the media titans. Comcast is the largest cable provider in the US and parent of NBCUniversal, which owns film studios, pay-TV networks and theme parks. Its sales totaled US$84.5 billion last year. Disney, with 2017 revenue of US$55.1 billion, owns ABC and ESPN, two of the most valuable TV networks in the US, along with its namesake parks and resorts and prosperous movie studio.

Netflix's sales are forecast to grow 38 per cent to US$16.1 billion this year, based on analysts' estimates, as the company signs up more customers for its global on-demand video service. Subscribers totaled 125 million as of March 31.

The Los Gatos, California-based streaming company is spending billions on programming to attract new viewers, prompting concerns among some analysts. Netflix will lay out about US$8 billion for movies and shows in 2018, and forecasts US$3 billion to US$4 billion in negative free cash flow.

Investors have forgiven the cash burn so long as the company keeps growing. Up 82 per cent in 2018, Netflix is the top performing stock in the S&P 500 and has led the index three of the past six years. Disney is down about 5 per cent this year, while Comcast has declined 21 percent.

Disney is responding to the threat posed by streaming services by moving more of its programming online. The company introduce a web-based ESPN subscription service and has plans for an additional offering. Comcast has begun selling the Netflix service as part of its cable packages.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Rare dinosaur skeleton sells for two million euros

Van Gogh painting sells for over 7 million euros: auction house

Starbucks chief Schultz retiring, may run for president

Grab teams up with Cargo to let riders buy items

Japanese brewers want to get drinkers drunk faster and cheaper

LVMH boss puts son in charge of company's image, communications

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX adds 11 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Vard, YZJ Shipbuilding, Asian Healthcare Specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening