You are here

Home > Consumer

New blockchain platform for wine verifies authenticity, tokenises bottles

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 5:09 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

PROFESSIONAL services organisation EY has developed an e-commerce blockchain for Blockchain Wine's online TATTOO Wine Platform, which allows wine producers, distributors, logistics providers and insurance operators to trace the origin, quality and authenticity of new and vintage wines.

It will also allow the use of tokens to buy and sell wine, schedule and track shipments in real time, monitor warehousing and delivery, and arrange for and track insurance coverage of wine shipments.

A smart-contract capability on the blockchain provides a decentralised system for agreements between producers, logistics operators and insurance providers. This saves time and certifies that all data is available to the participants so as to ensure transparency.

This makes TATTOO the first e-commerce platform in the world enabled by blockchain, EY said in a media statement on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With the platform, Blockchain Wine will focus on markets in China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, where the consumption of European wines is expanding.

It uses EY's OpsChain blockchain solution, which enables companies to simplify supply chain management and integrate digital contracts, shared inventory information, pricing, invoicing and payments.

The TATTOO Wine blockchain allows participants to track each batch of wine to monitor and verify the authenticity and handling of the wine. Each bottle will be "tattooed" – or labelled – with a unique QR code. Scanning the QR code will produce information such as vineyards' names and locations, details such as the types of fertilisers used to grow the crops, and how each batch is transported for processing and delivery.

The TATTOO platform will contain more than 5,000 labels, including wines from France, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South America and California.

It is supported by The House of Roosevelt, one of Asia's largest wine cellars, which will use the platform to sell wines directly from vineyards to hotels, restaurants, cafes and consumers, and facilitate wine sales from customer to customer for investment-grade wine-collecting purposes.

TATTOO stands for traceability, authenticity, transparency, trade, origin and opinion.

EY's OpsChain has helped tokenise more than 11 million bottles of wine for multiple clients, EY said on Monday. In addition to wine, EY clients are also tokenising chickens, eggs and other fresh produce using OpsChain.

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
5 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

BP_Shenton Way_270519_98.jpg
May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening