You are here
New book asserts exercise 'recovery' is mostly bogus
Health journalist Christie Aschwanden dishes the dirt on the dubious science backing most of the fads of the past decade.
WHEN health journalist Christie Aschwanden was travelling the world as a competitive ski racer in the 1990s and 2000s, recovery between training sessions basically meant doing nothing - taking a day to sleep in or lie around with a good book.
About a decade ago, she noticed something had
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg