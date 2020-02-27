You are here

New BT app experience coming your way

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 5:30 PM
The new app promises to be faster, more secure, with improved performance and reliability which translates into a better app experience overall

USERS of The Business Times apps will soon get to enjoy an all-new reading experience from next month.

BT will be relaunching both its iPhone and Android mobile apps in March. Designed from the ground up with the user experience in mind, the new apps aim to be more intuitive and easier to navigate.

The navigation has been streamlined to make it easier for users to quickly find what they want. In addition, the cleaner, more modern layout coupled with a redesigned interface allows for an optimal reading experience.

The new app promises to be faster, more secure, with improved performance and reliability which translates into a better app experience overall.

For busy users who may not be able to spend as much time on the app as they would like, the new read-time indicators on all stories lets them know if they have enough time to finish an article now or save it for later.

SEE ALSO

BT bags a silver Mob-Ex award

The bookmarking function has been improved to allow users to bookmark articles directly from the listing pages instead of only from within the article itself.

Upon launching the app, users will be greeted with a new home screen which features a curated feed, along with other featured content such as podcasts and breaking news. The home screen also features editorial highlights and trending news, helping readers to stay updated.

BT editor Wong Wei Kong said, "The Business Times is the foremost provider of business news and analysis in Singapore. Our refreshed mobile apps are designed to let our readers access this valuable content intuitively and easily. We want to be the daily companion of our busy readers, as they go about making business and investment decisions. And we will continue working to keep improving the experience for them."

In order to upgrade to the new app, iPhone users have to be running at least iOS 11. For Android users, they have to be running at least Android 6 on their devices. However, for the best experience, we highly recommend that all users upgrade to the latest version of their device's operating systems. 

