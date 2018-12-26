You are here

Home > Consumer

New Israeli law will enable medical cannabis export

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 11:46 PM

doc73d4oq16w4h5wodt7vj_doc73d1f8pv8va10zo167wm.jpg
Israeli lawmakers have given final approval to a law enabling farmers to export medical cannabis, parliament said Wednesday, a move expected to generate significant revenue for the state.
REUTERS

[JERUSALEM] Israeli lawmakers have given final approval to a law enabling farmers to export medical cannabis, parliament said Wednesday, a move expected to generate significant revenue for the state.

The law passed Tuesday conditions growing cannabis on a health ministry license, with police providing approval and monitoring growers and investors, according to its explanatory notes.

The medical cannabis export market was expected to generate the state income of a US$265 million per year.

Yoav Kisch of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, who penned the law, noted its "huge economic potential" for the state and farmers, calling medical cannabis "a blessed product that eases the suffering of the sick".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There are currently eight companies in Israel growing medical cannabis, with many more awaiting to receive permission from the authorities, a statement from parliament read.

In 2016 Israel approved the use of medical cannabis, and last year the public security ministry partially decriminalised marijuana use, setting fines and treatment for initial use instead of criminal procedures.

Israeli producers were expected to begin exporting within six months, according to iCAN, an Israel-based firm promoting medical cannabis technologies.

iCAN CEO Saul Kaye called the law "long overdue but welcome".

"Israel, already the most advanced nation in cannabis R&D, will now be able to produce and market cannabis and cannabis-based products that will help millions of people suffering from illnesses," he said in a statement.

Nearly two dozen countries have legalised medical marijuana use.

AFP

Consumer

Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales

Thai farmers giddy over new medical marijuana law

Parents scramble to keep up as TikTok videos take hold with teens

Starbucks' expansion runs out of steam in South Africa

Airlines are catering to their smallest customers: children

Bottleneck at printers derails holiday book sales in US

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
5 Singapore goes underground to boost land use

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening