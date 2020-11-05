You are here

New York Times Q3 revenue beats estimates

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 8:46 PM

[NEW YORK] The New York Times beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people subscribed to its digital news products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell 0.4 per cent to US$426.9 million in the third quarter, but came above analysts' estimates of US$411.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

REUTERS

