You are here

Home > Consumer

New Zealand's Fonterra to unwind JV with China's Beingmate

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

NEW Zealand dairy giant Fonterra said on Wednesday it had reached a provisional agreement with Chinese infant formula group Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd on the key terms to unwind the Darnum joint venture in Victoria, Australia.

"At our 2018 annual results presentation, we signalled that we are undertaking a strategic review of our investments to ensure they're fit for purpose ... We are looking at all aspects of our investment in Beingmate as part of that broader strategic review. This includes our Darnum joint venture," the world's biggest dairy exporter said in a statement.

The company statement said details about the unwinding will be revealed at its quarterly update later this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Darnum plant has produced nutritional powders for more than two decades and the joint venture manufactures products including infant formula for Fonterra, Beingmate and other customers.

In 2015, Fonterra bought a near 20 per cent stake in Beingmate as it sought to boost its presence in China's branded dairy industry.

In September, Fonterra posted its first annual loss as higher milk prices put pressure on earnings, adding to a NZ$405 million (S$383.24 million) writedown on its stake in Beingmate in the first half of the year.

China is a crucial market for Fonterra, serving its growing demand for milk products, particularly formula, from the country's growing middle class. REUTERS

Consumer

Singapore poised to reap the benefits of mobility

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

StarHub unveils new mobile plans amid group restructuring

Americans' holiday trash surge makes matters worse for struggling recyclers

Takeda's long battle for US$62b Shire acquisition clears shareholder hurdle

Visa, Mastercard offer to cap tourist card fees to end EU probe

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

Dec 6, 2018
SME

SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018; sentiment weighed down by trade war: survey

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening