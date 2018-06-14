You are here

Nightclub Marquee to open its doors at Marina Bay Sands next year

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 11:01 AM
NIGHTCLUB brand Marquee will make its Asia debut at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) next year.

The multi-concept dining and entertainment destination is a collaboration between MBS and TAO Group, after the launch of LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in January this year. Marquee Singapore will take up the space formerly occupied by one of the two theatres at MBS. 

Marquee will span three floors, with high ceilings and a full-sized Ferris Wheel. President and CEO of Marina Bay Sands, George Tanasijevich, said: “Marina Bay Sands is privileged to be collaborating once again with hospitality titan TAO Group to bring in a club concept that is famed for drawing some of the biggest entertainers and DJs in the industry. Marquee Singapore is among a series of new dining and entertainment concepts in the pipeline that will continue to set Marina Bay Sands as an unparalleled nightlife destination.” 

Noah Tepperberg, partner of TAO Group, said: “After introducing LAVO to Singapore, we are excited to unveil our next projects with Marina Bay Sands. With Marquee Singapore paving the way, this new dining and entertainment destination promises to transport guests upon arrival to a hospitality experience that will be unlike any other in South-east Asia. This next adaption of the Marquee brand is unmatched in design and detail and will truly be one of the most outstanding nightclubs in the world.” 

TAO Group founders first established Marquee Nightclub in New York City in December 2003, subsequently followed by Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and Marquee Nightclub at The Star – Sydney. 

