You are here

Home > Consumer

Nike returns to growth in North America, tops estimates

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 10:28 AM

[BENGALURU] Nike Inc beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue estimates as new launches and focus on direct-to-customer sales helped reverse declining sales in North America for the first time in a year.

The Dow component's shares rose 8 per cent to US$77.40 and were on track to hit a record at open on Friday after the company also announced a new US$15 billion buyback program and said it expected fiscal 2019 revenue at the higher end of its earlier forecast.

The Oregon-based athletic shoe maker has struggled in North America, its biggest market, as it battles tough competition from a resurgent Adidas and Puma, as well as bankruptcies of sports retailers such as Sports Authority and Sports Chalet.

Nike has responded with an emphasis on new launches and selling directly to customers through its stores and online, while also partnering with Amazon.com Inc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company launched several sneakers in the fourth quarter, including singer Kendrick Lamar's Cortez Kenny III line of shoes.

Nike said its new products in the past 3 months - Air Max 270, VaporMax and Epic React - are already the top 3 selling women's athletic footwear models above US$125.

Sales in the North America rose 2.76 per cent, easily beating analysts' estimate of a 0.98 per cent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"They are probably gaining back some of (the) shelf space they lost," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.

Nike said it expects 2019 revenue to be in the high single-digit range, compared with its earlier forecast of mid-to-high single-digit growth.

"I'm confident we'll use this quarter as a catalyst for growth into fiscal '19 and beyond," chief executive officer Mark Parker said on a call with analysts.

Nike said it expects gross margin to expand roughly 50 basis points or slightly greater in 2019, fuelled by full-price sales and growth in its direct-to-customer business.

Fourth-quarter gross margin had expanded 60 basis points to 44.7 per cent.

Net income rose to US$1.14 billion, or 69 US cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from US$1.01 billion, or 60 US cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 69 US cents per share, beating estimates of 64 US cents.

Total revenue rose 12.8 per cent to US$9.79 billion, also topping estimates of US$9.41 billion.

The company, which has set a US$50 billion revenue target for 2020, said fiscal 2018 sales rose 6 per cent to US$36.40 billion.

REUTERS

Consumer

Hormel, Tyson accused of inflating pork prices in lawsuit

Amazon to buy PillPack in potentially disruptive drug retail push

Starbucks CFO Maw to retire, shares tumble

Was oBike just building to sell?

Environmental group worries it may be too early for fake meat

Japan retail sales miss expectations as customers tighten purse strings

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Del Monte, Rich Capital, Second Chance Properties, Emerging Towns & Cities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening