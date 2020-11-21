You are here

Nikon to cut workforce on slump in camera business: Nikkei

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 12:16 PM

Nikon plans to reduce about 2,000 employees, or 10 per cent of its total workforce, due to a slump in its core camera business, Nikkei reported.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Its business was also impacted by the performance of Intel, one of Nikon's key clients of semiconductor equipment, the daily reported, without saying where it got the information.

In the company's reform agenda announced on Nov 5, Nikon outlined a plan to move its camera production to Thailand and discontinue domestic output. The firm is considering cutting its sales force, the paper said.

Nikon posted an operating loss of 26.1 billion yen (S$337.8 million) for the second quarter compared with analysts' estimates of a loss of 20.3 billion yen.

